We’re six months into the year, so 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston checked in with economic analyst Hank Fishkind to take stock of Florida’s economy.

Fishkind says this year’s been good to the Sunshine State. And in some cases, better than last year.

Economic indicators such as housing market numbers and job growth are showing positive gains, according to Fishkind.

