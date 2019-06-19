© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Tree-Removal Bill Could Change The Look Of The Villages

Published June 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT
A bill on Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk could give residents of The Villages more power to cut down trees on their property.

Residents who want to remove a tree bigger than four inches in diameter have to apply to the Architectural Review Committee to get it removed.

The bill would change that.

According to Villages-News.com, a resident was seriously injured when her golf cart hit a rope that was being used to remove a tree.

Neither the homeowner nor the company removing the tree had the proper permits for the extraction.

If Governor DeSantis signs the bill, residents will only have to consult an arborist, or tree surgeon, before removing a tree. 

