Local Officials Unveil Bill To Recognize Pulse As National Monument

Central Florida lawmakers officially unveiled legislation Monday to recognize Pulse nightclub as a national memorial.

Robert Mills was a bartender at Pulse for over 12 years and survivor of the 2016 shooting that left 49 dead.

He says the ordinance will protect an important LGBTQ landmark.

“The millions of incredibly happy moments that happened here must be remembered,” Mills said. “This is how love will continue to be embraced, how these memories will not be forgotten, and be a constant reminder on how easy it is to be the best version of yourself we can be.”

Turning Pulse into a national memorial site would make it eligible for public and private grants.

Congressional Representative Stephanie Murphy says without the bill, the site is free to deteriorate and be vandalized.

“It’s an incredibly important bill, that’s needed to bring national attention to what occurred here," Murphy said. "And it also helps us honor the lives of the victims, the survivors, and the first responders.”

The bill does not have a companion in the Senate and must be passed by both chambers of Congress.

The onePulse Foundation is designing the site’s permanent memorial and educational programming.

