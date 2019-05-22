Fluoride To Stay In Ocala City Water

Ocala’s City Council has decided to keep putting fluoride in city water. That’s after the Florida Department of Health in Marion County warned ending fluoridation would increase the rate of tooth decay.

The assistant city manager proposed an end to fluoridation because consuming excess fluoride can lead to health problems.

Currently the city ordinance sets the level of fluoridation at one milligram per liter of water. However, the department of health recommends point seven milligrams per liter.

A revised ordinance will reduce the level of fluoride in the water to department of health recommendations. A second and final reading of the ordinance is set for June 4th.