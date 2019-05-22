© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fluoride To Stay In Ocala City Water

By Radio Intern
Published May 22, 2019 at 1:11 PM EDT
The city of Ocala has decided to keep putting fluoride in the water. Photo courtesy Ohio State University.
The city of Ocala has decided to keep putting fluoride in the water.

Ocala’s City Council has decided to keep putting fluoride in city water. That’s after the Florida Department of Health in Marion County warned ending fluoridation would increase the rate of tooth decay.

The assistant city manager proposed an end to fluoridation because consuming excess fluoride can lead to health problems.

Currently the city ordinance sets the level of fluoridation at one milligram per liter of water. However, the department of health recommends point seven milligrams per liter.

A revised ordinance will reduce the level of fluoride in the water to department of health recommendations.  A second and final reading of the ordinance is set for June 4th.

