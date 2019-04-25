© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Mayoral Candidate Asks City for Reparations Program

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 25, 2019 at 12:12 PM EDT
45195586735_94a61f8d89_z

Orlando mayoral candidate Aretha Simons called for a reparations program today. 

Simons says the program would act as an apology for the inequalities that resulted from slavery.

Aretha Simons says the program would apply to Orlando residents who are the descendants of slaves.

It would offer financial incentives including discounts on some city services and entrance fees to cultural institutions.

"There’s no way you can repay anyone, but because people are still suffering, because people are still going through oppression, let’s find a way to help them to make a difference."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/ARETHA-BITE.mp3"][/audio]

She says reduced housing permits and rents could especially help first-time home and business owners.

But opponent Shantele Bennett says she’d rather focus on current policies that perpetuate racial inequality.

“The high cost of living is increasing the cost of housing, is increasing over the medium income range for the population at their end. Those are the type of policy changes and economic challenges that we really need to focus on.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/13002_JIMCROW_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

That's why she says she wants to make affordable housing and high-income jobs more accessible.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s campaign had no comment.
If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsBuddy Dyerreparationsmayoral candidates
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details