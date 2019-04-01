© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis Names Florida's First Chief Science Officer

By Amy Green
Published April 1, 2019 at 12:46 PM EDT
map-of-florida

The state’s first chief science officer is Thomas Frazer, director of the University of Florida’s School of Natural Resources and Environment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment Monday.

Frazer was acting director of the University of Florida’s Water Institute. He was selected from 34 applicants as part of a nationwide search.

As chief science officer Frazer will oversee the newly established Office of Environmental Accountability and Transparency.

DeSantis announced the new position in January as part of a sweeping executive order targeting toxic algae and widespread water quality problems.

The governor describes Frazer as, “one of Florida’s leading environmental researchers.”

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
