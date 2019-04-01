DeSantis Names Florida's First Chief Science Officer

The state’s first chief science officer is Thomas Frazer, director of the University of Florida’s School of Natural Resources and Environment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment Monday.

Frazer was acting director of the University of Florida’s Water Institute. He was selected from 34 applicants as part of a nationwide search.

As chief science officer Frazer will oversee the newly established Office of Environmental Accountability and Transparency.

DeSantis announced the new position in January as part of a sweeping executive order targeting toxic algae and widespread water quality problems.

The governor describes Frazer as, “one of Florida’s leading environmental researchers.”