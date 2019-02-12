© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
TSA Agent's Death Causes Orlando International Airport to Rethink Safety Regulations

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 12, 2019 at 10:19 AM EST
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is trying to make the Orlando International Airport safer after a TSA agent died there last month. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is trying to make the Orlando International Airport safer after a TSA agent died there last month.

Changes are focused around the Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport Hotel.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says it’s already restricted access to upper levels of the Hyatt Regency Hotel inside the Orlando International Airport.

That’s a little more than a week after 36-year-old TSA agent Robert Henry jumped to his death from a balcony of the hotel.

The Orange County Medical Examiners’ Office ruled his death a suicide. The Orlando Police Department is still investigating the motives behind his death.

A TSA spokeswoman says Henry was a 12-year veteran of the TSA who checked bags at the airport.

She says the agency brought in counselors after the event and continue to offer mental health support to workers.

If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or considering suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Help and support is available 24-7.
If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
