AAA to Offer Rides Home From Super Bowl Parties

AAA will be using its tow trucks throughout Super Bowl Weekend to offer free rides home to anyone who has had too much to drink and can’t get home safely.

In the Tow to Go program, anyone can call to get a ride home or somewhere safe within 10 miles of where they’re picked up. And their car will be towed there as well.

“The consequences of impaired driving can not only be deadly, they can be quite expensive," AAA spokesperson John Pecchio said. "The expenses range from jail time to court cost, to lawyer’s fees, to lost wages, to hospital expenses and more.”

Tow To Go operates on several holidays and is in its 21st year. It has transported more than 25,000 customers. The service will be available from February 1st to February 4th.