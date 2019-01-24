© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education Desk: Valencia Makes Change Affecting Financial Aid

By Talia Blake
Published January 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST
Dr. Kathleen Plinske, Valencia Provost
Dr. Kathleen Plinske, Valencia Provost

Hundreds of Valencia College students received a message at the end of last year saying they would not be able to use their federal financial aid for the incoming spring semester.

That’s because Valencia made changes to how it handles 22 pre-majors, courses which help students make a smoother transition into their intended baccalaureate program.

Valencia says it worked with affected students to make sure they can continue their studies.

From the education desk, 90.7’s Talia Blake speaks with Valencia’s Provost Dr. Kathleen Plinske, about why the change was necessary.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation.

