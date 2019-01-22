© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Florida's Job Growth Accelerates, But Will That Trend Continue?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 22, 2019 at 3:10 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
New numbers from the state show Florida’s December unemployment rate at 3.3 percent – lower than the national average, which stands at 3.9 percent. (That difference may be more significant than it sounds. As any school kid trying to make the Honor Roll can attest, every tenth of a percent counts.)

Florida also leads the pack in job growth – it rose by 2.7 percent over the year, topping the national rate of 1.9 percent.

And as economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, it’s not only growing, it’s getting faster, too.

