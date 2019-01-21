© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Researchers Focus On Immune Systems Of Indian River Lagoon Green Sea Turtles With Tumors

By Amy Green
Published January 21, 2019 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.

Researchers are focusing on the immune systems of Indian River Lagoon green sea turtles as they search for why nearly half are covered with tumors.

A turtle herpesvirus is believed to be behind the tumors that can grow inside and outside of the sea turtles' bodies, obstructing internal organs and affecting eyesight and mobility.

 But Anna Savage of the University of Central Florida says not every sea turtle with the virus develops the tumors, which led researchers to focus on their immune systems.

"The idea is that if you've got the right flavor of these genes you're going to be able to effectively respond to the viral infection and you're not going to suffer from this disease that a turtle that doesn't have that right flavor of the genes is going to not be able to fight off and is going to get the disease."

Researchers also are considering environmental factors. Green sea turtles are endangered. The ailing Indian River Lagoon is the focus of a regional restoration effort.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
