© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UCF Trustees To Take Up Misspent Funds On Trevor Colbourn Hall

By Amy Green
Published January 18, 2019 at 1:00 AM EST
University of Central Florida's main campus. Photo: UCF
University of Central Florida's main campus. Photo: UCF

The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees on Friday will consider the results of an investigation into misspent funds in the construction of Trevor Colbourn Hall.

The Board of Trustees will consider a report from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, a law firm hired by the University of Central Florida to perform an independent external investigation.

The investigation was into how the university funded the $38 million construction of Trevor Colbourn Hall, which violated state law. That money was supposed to be spent on education, not construction.

A state auditor discovered the spending. Since then additional inappropriate spending in 11 other construction projects has been identified.

Chief Financial Officer Bill Merck submitted his resignation. Trevor Colbourn Hall replaced an aging building and houses 24 departments, including branches of the College of Arts and Humanities.

 

 

Tags
Central Florida Newsuniversity of central floridaEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details