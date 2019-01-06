© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UCF Offering Aerospace Engineering Doctorate Program

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 6, 2019 at 8:39 PM EST
University of Central Florida's main campus. Photo: UCF
The University of Central Florida is offering a new doctorate program in Aerospace Engineering. A recent study ranked UCF as a top supplier of graduates to the aerospace and defense industry.

According to data from Aviation Week, UCF had the most new grads hired by aerospace and defense companies in 2018.

The State’s Board of Governors recently approved a new doctoral degree program for aerospace engineering, and it will be implemented in the fall of this year. The program begins this fall, and the deadline to apply is July 1.

Candidates will study within the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and partner with UCF’s other schools specializing in energy, optics and lasers.

Nearby aerospace and defense organizations like Lockheed Marin, Northrop Grumman and NASA recruit UCF students after graduation.

Daytona Beach’s Embry Riddle Aeronautical University was also named by Aviation Week as being a quote preferred supplier of graduates – which means the school has well-prepared students and quality research programs. Embry Riddle also offers a Doctorate in Aerospace engineering.

