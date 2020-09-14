 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


2018 Florida gubernatorial nominee says he is bisexual

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: CNN

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s 2018 Democratic nominee for governor told a television interviewer he is bisexual.

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum made that announcement to syndicated talk show host Tamron Hall in an interview that aired Monday.

He appeared on the show with his wife. They have three young children.

Gillum was found intoxicated in a Miami Beach motel room in March with two other men. Police said paramedics needed to revive one of the other men and that a bag of crystal methamphetamine was found in the room.

Gillum later said he was drunk, but said he did not use other drugs.


