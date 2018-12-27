© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Report Shows Steep Slide In Gulf Of Mexico Oyster Numbers

By Amy Green
Published December 27, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
SONY DSC

A new report estimates oyster numbers in the Gulf of Mexico are down by as much as 85 percent from historic levels.

The Nature Conservancy report describes the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill as the latest challenge for oysters in the Gulf of Mexico.

In Florida most commercial oysters come from Apalachicola Bay, which has been stressed by water use in Georgia, among other things.

"We can't just look at each piece individually," says Anne Birch of The Nature Conservancy. "We have to put all the pieces together and look at how they interact with each other and tackle it as a whole system, at a watershed scale."

The Gulf of Mexico remains the nation's largest source of oysters, despite the declines.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details