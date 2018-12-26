© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Indian River Lagoon Shellfish Have World's Highest-Known Numbers Of Microplastics. Researchers Ask Why

By Amy Green
Published December 26, 2018 at 9:50 AM EST
Pineda Causeway, Indian River Lagoon. Photo: Matthew Peddie. WMFE
Indian River Lagoon shellfish have the highest-known numbers of microplastics in the world, and researchers want to know why.

Microplastics are plastics measuring less than five millimeters in length. The new research expands upon an earlier study of oysters in the Mosquito Lagoon, at the Indian River Lagoon's north end.

University of Central Florida Biologist Linda Walters says the results were shocking.

"There were an average of over 16 pieces of plastic per oyster, which is really disgusting if you think about it."

She says one theory is that with little ocean flow, the Indian River Lagoon is a place where microplastics can accumulate. Researchers want to know whether the problem spans the lagoon.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
