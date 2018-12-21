© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: A "Christmas Light" Bike Ride, For A Cause

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 21, 2018 at 1:02 PM EST
Image courtesy of Retro City Cycles
Image courtesy of Retro City Cycles

Retro City Cycles is holding its 7th Annual Christmas Light Ride this weekend.

What started as a casual bicycle tour through the Ivanhoe area’s holiday decorations became its own source of light after a team-up with the local charity One Heart for Women and Children.

Retro City Cycles owner Jessica Kinnee tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that a neighborly guy who’s both a customer of the cycling shop and a friend of the charity’s CEO first sparked the partnership.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear the conversation.

Find more information on Retro City Cycle’s Christmas Light Ride on the Facebook event page.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightSpotlightretro city cyclesone heart
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details