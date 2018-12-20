© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawsuit Links Stanton Coal Plants With Pediatric Cancer

By Amy Green
Published December 20, 2018 at 11:08 AM EST
Stanton Energy Center. Photo by Amy Green
Stanton Energy Center. Photo by Amy Green

The Orlando Utilities Commission is facing a lawsuit linking its Stanton Energy Center with what the suit describes as a high rate of pediatric cancer in the area.

The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 30,000 residents of Avalon Park, Eastwood, Stoneybrook and other communities neighboring Stanton Energy Center.

The lawsuit alleges the center's two coal plants have contaminated the residents' homes with carcinogenic toxins. Attorney Ted Leopold says children especially are at risk.

"There are two very rare types of cancers that are in the range of three to nine times greater within this particular area than anywhere else in the Orlando area or even the country actually."

OUC says its Stanton Energy Center meets all requirements. The suit also names Lennar Corporation and Avalon Park Group Management. Neither had immediate comment.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlando Utilities CommissionEnvironmentstanton energy center
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details