© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Sandhill Crane Among 13 Species Denied Protection Under Endangered Species Act

By Amy Green
Published December 18, 2018 at 10:50 AM EST
Florida sandhill cranes. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Florida sandhill cranes. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The Trump administration denied protection Tuesday for 13 animals under the Endangered Species Act, including the Florida sandhill crane.

The other species include the Cedar Key mole skink, which is known to inhabit eight islands off of Florida's west coast. A snail in Arkansas and Missouri went extinct while awaiting protection.

Julie Wraithmell of Audubon Florida says excluding the Florida sandhill crane seems hasty.

"The threats they're facing are so substantial. These are birds that depend upon Florida's dwindling shallow wetlands, and anyone that's been paying attention to the red tide and algal problems that we've been having in the past years knows that Florida wetlands are struggling right now."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says a team of biologists examined each species and arrived at their decisions after rigorous scientific study.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details