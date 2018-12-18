At Kennedy, Vice President Pence Announces Creation Of "Space Command"

Vice President Mike Pence said the administration plans to launch a U.S. Space Command.

A one-page memo from President Trump authorizes the Defense Department to create a new command to oversee and organize space operation across all branches of the military and protect the nation’s satellites.

The Vice President says China and Russia are working on ways to hack and disrupt U-S- satellites… and these new challenges demand new responses.

“A new era of American national security in space begins today,” Pence said to crowd of military service members at Kennedy Space Center.





The Space Command is estimated to cost $800 million over the next five years. Pence said the president will also sign a directive in the coming days laying out plans to create a new branch of the military - the U.S. space force.

“The U.S. Space Command will integrate space capabilities across all branches of the military, it will develop the space doctrine, tactics and techniques that will enable our war fighters in this new era,” said Pence

The Vice President was in town to watch SpaceX’s first launch of a national security mission for the Air Force. A launch attempt was scrubbed due to a fueling issue.