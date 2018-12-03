© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Moldy Mouse Food Delays SpaceX Station Supply Mission

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 3, 2018 at 6:54 PM EST
File photo of a laboratory rat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Moldy mouse food has delayed a Tuesday SpaceX launch of about 5,800 pounds of supplies and science bound for the International Space Station.

NASA is sending about 40 mice and other science experiments to the station. But during final preparations, mission managers say technicians discovered contaminated food bars meant for the space-bound rodents. The agency says it will delay the launch one day.

Technicians will use the extra time to replace the food bars with fresh ones and prep the mice for their journey.

The space agency pays private companies like SpaceX and Northrop Grumman to ship supplies to the orbiting outpost.

SpaceX and NASA are targeting a launch Wednesday from Cape Canaveral at 1:16 p.m ET.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details