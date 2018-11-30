New Program Aims To Help Cut Cost Of Childcare For UCF Students

The University of Central Florida is launching a program to help cover the cost of childcare for students who are parents. The program covers 50% or more of childcare costs for Pell Grant students who have children enrolled at UCF's on-campus childcare center. The program is funded through a $3.7 million, four year grant from the U.S. department of education.

Suzette Turner, the director of The Creative School For Children, UCF’s on-campus childcare center, said some students have to work long hours to afford weekly tuition for their kids.

“But now we’re going to be able subsidize them about 50 to 75 percent," said Turner.

"And therefore they’re excited because they can cut back on their work hours and study more and focus on their classes.”

She said childcare is one of the biggest barriers to graduation for students who are parents.

“For a few reasons, one is they can’t find quality, convenient, accessible care. A lot of times if they’re relying on family members, they’re not as reliable, so they miss a lot of classes due to that.”

UCF is one of three Florida universities to receive a grant to help offset childcare for student parents.

