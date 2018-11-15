© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Educators Use Statewide Recount as a Teachable Moment About Civic Engagement

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 15, 2018 at 11:46 AM EST
Elections officials have been scrambling to meet recount deadlines as litigation has mounted. Official returns are due Sunday from county canvassing boards. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Florida educators are using historic recounts in Florida’s Senate, gubernatorial and agriculture commissioner races as a teaching tool.

Steve Masyada is director of theFlorida Joint Center for Citizenship. The Center creates curriculum for civics teachers throughout the state. He says moments like these are better than a textbook at teaching middle and high school students how to become active in elections. He says that starts by teaching them how to interpret media coverage around the voting process.

“We oftentimes will hear things about voter fraud. It’s not always accurate. We need to help students sort the truth from the falsehoods.”

He says some college professors are using the process to encourage students to become active in elections.

“For example being a poll station monitor. We can sign up right now to be part of the recount.”

Elections officials have been scrambling to meet recount deadlines as litigation has mounted. Official returns are due Sunday from county canvassing boards.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
