In Florida Senate Race, Candidates Quarrel Over Anticipated Recount

By Amy Green
Published November 7, 2018 at 7:13 AM EST
Sen. Bill Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Sen. Bill Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Incumbent Bill Nelson says Florida's Senate race is headed for a recount.

But challenger Rick Scott says the race is over.

Unofficial results show Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is trailing Republican Gov. Rick Scott by less than a half of a percentage point.

State law requires a recount when candidates are within a half of a percentage point. Any recount would not be ordered until Saturday, when the first unofficial results are due.

Scott says Nelson is "desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists."

Florida's bruising Senate race was neck-and-neck all night. The race is closely watched as it will help determine Republican control of the Senate.

 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News.
