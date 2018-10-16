© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brevard County Gathers Samples After Reports Of Possible Red Tide

By Amy Green
Published October 16, 2018 at 11:13 AM EDT
Red tide in Brevard County last year. Photo: Amy Green

Testing is underway after reports of possible red tide in Indialantic and Melbourne Beach.

Results are expected Wednesday.

Reports of dead fish and respiratory symptoms began over the weekend, says Virginia Barker of the Brevard County Natural Resources Department.

"The lifeguards went to the area where the first reports came in, and they said that they also experienced nasal issues."

A nearly year-long red tide in southwest Florida has spread in recent months, carried by the Gulf Stream around the peninsula's southernmost tip and up the Atlantic coast.

In Brevard County the harmful algae species is rare.

 

 

Brevard County Environment red tide
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
