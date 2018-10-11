© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Emergency Response Efforts are Underway After Hurricane Michael: "Help is Coming by Air, Land, and Sea"

By Danielle Prieur
October 11, 2018
Governor Rick Scott is working with the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA after President Trump declared a state of emergency in the state. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Florida emergency officials warned people in coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael to not return to their homes and stay out of affected areas.

Emergency crews are still clearing roads and performing search and rescue after the Category 4 storm.

Florida Governor Rick Scott says emergency responses efforts started once the storm cleared.

“We are deploying massive efforts in response to this storm. Help is coming by air, land and sea.”

Scott says more than 3,500 Florida National Guard are working on search and rescue missions while 1000 Florida Forest Service members clear roads. He says 15 teams have joined the rescue efforts responding to the hardest hit areas of Panama City, Mexico Beach, Tyndall, Alligator Point, and Carrabelle.

“And there’s a lot of tree damage and on top of that there are downed power lines. We’re continuing to work today. We’re getting all the roads open and then we’re fanning out. It’s gonna be a lot of work to get to everybody but we will get to everybody.”

Scott says by the end of the day, the state is expected to have distributed more 2 million meals and 1 million gallons of water. More than 19,000 linemen are working to restore power.

President Donald Trump announced a state of emergency in Florida on Tuesday.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
