© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UCF Invents a New Coating for Insulin Pumps: It Might Mean Fewer Infections and Less Hassle for Patients

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 4, 2018 at 1:56 PM EDT
Changing tubes might increase the risk for infection. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Changing the cannulas or tubes in the insulin pumps is not only painful for patients, but increases their risk of infection. However, they don’t have a choice. If they don’t change these tubes, they risk inflammation and a less effective device to deliver the life-saving hormone.

That’s why University of Central Florida’s Dr. Elizabeth Brisbois and her team have been studying how the body could naturally fight infection in these tubes.

“One of the ways our body kills bacteria is by the production of a small molecule called nitric oxide. So that’s basically what we’re trying to mimic with these coatings. We’ve designed them so that they can release nitric oxide molecule.”

Brisbois says the chemical is cheap which means it shouldn’t drive up the cost of the insulin pumps. And now with a 400,000 dollar grant to test it in humans, they should be able to perfect so patients only have to change tubes once a month.

And she says insulin pumps aren't the only application of the technology.

“Things like inter-vascular catheters. Urinary catheters. All the way to large devices like potentially hemodialysis or heart lung machine.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 9 percent of adults ages 18 and older in Florida had diabetes in 2015.
If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

Tags
Healthdiabetesinsulindiabeticpump
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details