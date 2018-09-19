© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SeaWorld Reaches Settlement Over SEC Charges

By Emily Lang
Published September 19, 2018 at 9:13 AM EDT
Photo: Michael Lowin, Wikimedia Commons.
SeaWorld has reached a $5 million settlement with the federal government after the company was charged with misleading investors about the negative impact of the film Blackfish on park attendance.

The controversial 2013 documentary about the death of trainer Dawn Brancheau explores the treatment of animals at the theme park.

Former CEO James Atchison will pay one-fifth of the fines.

In a statement, a SeaWorld spokesperson said under the terms of the settlement, the company neither admits nor denies the allegations.

