UCF Early Voting Site to Accommodate Additional Voters this Election

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 18, 2018 at 11:21 AM EDT
UCF adds early voting site on campus. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Sixteen early voting sites will be open in Orange County to accommodate what’s expected to be a higher voter turnout during November elections. To encourage more young people to vote, the University of Central Florida’s Fred Kittinger says students can use a site at the Live Oaks Center on campus from October 22 through November 4.
“Given their class schedules their work schedules. The one common denominator they have is campus. So to remove as many obstacles as possible is a wonderful opportunity for them to participate in that civic engagement.”
The U.S Census found voters aged 18-to-29 years old had the lowest voter turnout of any age group over the past decade. Only about 46 percent of this population participated in the 2016 elections. The site is open to all registered Orange County voters.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
