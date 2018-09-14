West Colonial Drive Closure Planned For Work On Bridge

Part of Colonial Drive in Orlando will be shut down for the next three weekends for work on a new pedestrian bridge. The road will be closed just to the east of Interstate 4 in Downtown Orlando, between Orange Avenue and Garland Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday as crews pour concrete for the bridge.

Overnight closures will be repeated for the following two weekends; follow the link to see about detours around the closures.

When it’s finished in 2019, the pedestrian overpass will connect Gertrude’s Walk to the Orlando Urban Trail or Dinky Line.

The city of Orlando says the $9.5 million bridge is a key piece of keeping the city an interconnected, pedestrian safe city, connecting residents to the business district and the SunRail transit system.

Orlando is rated one of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians in Florida, according to Smart Growth America’s Dangerous by Design survey.