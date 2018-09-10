© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida GOP Nominee For Governor Resigns From Congress

By WMFE Staff
Published September 10, 2018 at 7:36 AM EDT
Ron DeSantis is the Republican nominee for Florida governor, riding an endorsement by Donald Trump.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is resigning from Congress as he mounts his bid to become Florida's next governor.

DeSantis sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday announcing his immediate resignation. The northeast Florida Republican said in his letter that he will be spending time campaigning and it would be "inappropriate" to accept a salary while he is running for governor.

DeSantis is locked in a tight battle against Democratic nominee and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. Republican Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits and is running for the U.S. Senate.

Gillum upset several other Democratic nominees in the Aug. 28 primary and has garnered national attention since then. In the immediate aftermath, he has raised more money than DeSantis.

Tags
Central Florida News2018 Election
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details