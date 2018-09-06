© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Puerto Rican Students Building Island's First Satellite, With Help From UCF

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 6, 2018 at 12:14 PM EDT
Alexander Matta (L), Professor Amílcar Rincón (C) and Gabriel Cascante (R) with a prototype of their CubeSat. Photo: Brendan Byrne / WMFE

CubeSats are tiny satellites about the size of a tissue box. Their small size and relatively inexpensive price tag makes them great tools for universities to conduct experiments in space. Students and faculty at UCF have been working on CubeSats for some time. They’re now working with the Interamerican University in Puerto Rico to help aerospace engineering students launch the island’s first satellite.

90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne met up with students Gabriel Cascante and Alexander Matta as they worked with faculty and students at UCF’s Florida Space Institute on their first satellite.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpaceEducation
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
