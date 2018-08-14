© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Brain Fitness Club

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 14, 2018 at 10:17 AM EDT
Peggy Bargmann, Nick Pettine and Daniel Loza. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE.

What’s life like for patients who’ve been diagnosed with dementia? Memory loss and a diagnosis of dementia is challenging not just for the patients but also their caregivers.

A Central Florida support group called Brain Fitness Club helps patients keep their brains limber, and improves their quality of life. 

We talk to Peggy Bargmann, the founder and director of Brain Fitness Club, Nick Pettine who retired from a career as a nurse after a dementia diagnosis a few years ago, and his husband and caregiver Daniel Loza. 

Central Florida NewsIntersectionHealthdementiaAlzheimer's diseasebrain fitness club
