Central Florida Bear Shooting Under Investigation

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the shooting of a bear in Longwood. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office notified FWC of the incident last week.

An incident report says a man shot a fairly small bear after it hissed and charged at him. The report says the bear was in the garage, pulled out trash and opened a fridge.

It’s illegal to possess, injure, shoot, collect or sell black bears in Florida. But FWC's website states: "Anyone can defend themselves or another person from imminent threat of injury or death posed by any wildlife species."

The agency recommends people who live near bear habitat carry bear spray.