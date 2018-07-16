© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Nonprofit Opens its Seventh Group Home for People With Disabilities

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 16, 2018 at 2:36 AM EDT
People with disabilities can also participate in the nonprofit's daily educational programming. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Arc Sunrise of Central Florida opened its seventh home in Eustis for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. CEO John Riehm  says its six residents set their own rules, but get training in daily life skills to allow them to eventually transition into their own home.

“They get to be individuals. They want exactly what I want and what you want. They can have cell phones. They can go in the kitchen and get something. They can go to bed when they want. We’re there to teach them natural consequences. If you go to bed at four and have to work at six you might be tired all day. But you’ll still have the option.”

Riehm says the nonprofit also runs a day program that offers educational and art programming for people with special needs.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
