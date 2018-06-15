© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Tick Disease is on the Rise in Florida, but Most People Aren't Contracting it in the State

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 15, 2018 at 12:36 PM EDT
Lyme disease is on the rise in Florida. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
There’s been an increase in Lyme disease across the country including Florida. University of Central Florida’s Dr. Mollie Jewett who studies the bacteria that causes the disease says most Floridians contract it while traveling in parts of the country where ticks are more prevalent.

“The best bet again is to know where you are in the United States and if you’re going to be in areas where there are ticks to make sure you don’t get them on you by wearing long pants and long sleeved shirts.”

Jewett says if people should contact their primary care provider to be administered a quick and effective diagnostic test if they think they’ve been bitten.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
