Spotlight: Two Years After Pulse Sounds Of Freedom Band Hopes To Help The Healing

By Crystal Chavez
Published June 8, 2018 at 2:17 PM EDT
Rehearsal of Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band & Color Guard, led by Chris Green, artistic director.

Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band & Color Guard is performing June 17. The performance is dedicated to the memory of the 49 Pulse victims.

The non-profit band is a family of LGBTQ community members and allies. They perform throughout central Florida.

"Music is sort of a universal solace; it's something that people from all walks of life find comforting and we found that we were members of a community that needed a lot of comfort," said band member Suzanne Santos Costner.

The band's final concert of the season ‘Postcards from Home’ takes place at the Orlando Repertory Theatre.

Crystal Chavez
