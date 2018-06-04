© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Parkland Students To Make Bus Tour To Register Voters

By WMFE Staff
Published June 4, 2018 at 7:17 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote."

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are set to kick off March For Our Lives: Road to Change at 10 a.m. Monday. A gunman killed 17 students and faculty at the Florida school on Feb. 14.

A news release sent Monday says the tour will begin June 15 in Chicago, where the Florida students will join the Peace March, led by students from St. Sabina Academy. So far, about 50 stops in more than 20 states have been planned.

The news release says a separate Florida tour will make more than 25 stops, visiting every congressional district.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducation
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details