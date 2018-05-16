Central Florida Muslims Celebrate Ramadan with Interfaith Iftar

More than 200 people will join Muslims at the American Muslim Community Centers in Longwood in breaking their fast tonight. AMCC President Shakil Ahmed says the Sharing Ramadan Dinner is meant to build relationships between community and religious leaders throughout Central Florida.

“We want everybody to get to know their Muslim neighbors through this program. That’s one aspect and what we’re hoping is that they get to know a little bit about Ramadan.”

Along with fasting on a daily basis, members of AMCC will give to charity and do community service as part of the holy month.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.