Central Florida Muslims Celebrate Ramadan with Interfaith Iftar

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 16, 2018 at 1:39 PM EDT
An interfaith iftar will bring community leaders together in Longwood tomorrow in the holiest month of the Muslim religion. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
More than 200 people will join Muslims at the American Muslim Community Centers in Longwood in breaking their fast tonight. AMCC President Shakil Ahmed says the Sharing Ramadan Dinner is meant to build relationships between community and religious leaders throughout Central Florida.

“We want everybody to get to know their Muslim neighbors through this program. That’s one aspect and what we’re hoping is that they get to know a little bit about Ramadan.”

Along with fasting on a daily basis, members of AMCC will give to charity and do community service as part of the holy month.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
