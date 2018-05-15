Orlando Home Sales Up In April

Orlando home sales are up. We take a look at the housing numbers.

The median home price for an Orlando home went up more than 10 percent in April when compared to April 2017. Sales also saw an increase of more than eight percent, according to Orlando Regional REALTOR Association.

“We still have historically low interest rates so affordability, while the home prices have been going up, the median household can still afford a home 26 percent over the median price,” said ORRA President Lou Nimkoff.

He said the challenge is inventory with only 7,700 homes available for sale in the market –that supply is at or near historical lows.

The overall median price of Orlando homes sold last month was $237,000.