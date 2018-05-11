© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Brothers In Concert, Rivals In Ping Pong

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 11, 2018 at 7:35 AM EDT
Eric and Colin Jacobsen. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Eric and Colin Jacobsen. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra artistic director Eric Jacobsen and his brother, violinist Colin Jacobsen have a long association with cellist Yo-Yo Ma and his ensemble Silk Road.

This week they reunited on stage as the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra capped off its 25th anniversary season performing Brahms' concerto for violin and cello.

The Jacobsen brothers joined Intersection for a conversation about performing together, working with Yo-Yo Ma and their rivalry across the ping pong table. 

