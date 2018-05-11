Intersection: Brothers In Concert, Rivals In Ping Pong

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra artistic director Eric Jacobsen and his brother, violinist Colin Jacobsen have a long association with cellist Yo-Yo Ma and his ensemble Silk Road.

This week they reunited on stage as the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra capped off its 25th anniversary season performing Brahms' concerto for violin and cello.

The Jacobsen brothers joined Intersection for a conversation about performing together, working with Yo-Yo Ma and their rivalry across the ping pong table.