New Memorial at Pulse Nightclub Opens

An interim memorial is opening to the public at the former Pulse nightclub. A permanent memorial will eventually take its place.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma says the memorial will be a place for the public to pay their respects and reflect while the design and search process for the museum continues. Poma whose onePULSE foundation built the memorial and is planning a permanent museum at the site, says she was initially surprised when community members wanted to preserve it.

