New Memorial at Pulse Nightclub Opens

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 8, 2018 at 3:37 AM EDT
Courtesy of Flickr

An interim memorial is opening to the public at the former Pulse nightclub. A permanent memorial will eventually take its place.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma says the memorial will be a place for the public to pay their respects and reflect while the design and search process for the museum continues. Poma whose onePULSE foundation built the memorial and is planning a permanent museum at the site, says she was initially surprised when community members wanted to preserve it.

Central Florida NewsCentral FloridaFloridaOrlandoShootingPulsePulse Shootingmemorial
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
