Spotlight: Orlando Ballet To Showcase A Contemporary Trio Of Performances
Orlando Ballet presents "Contemporary Wonders" starting Friday night and running through the weekend at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
“Contemporary Wonders is what we call a triple bill, three short ballets with an intermission between each one. It's kind of a sampler of three very contemporary works, one by my dear friend Jessica Lang, who is a New York-based choreographer," said Orlando Ballet Artistic Director Robert Hill.
Also, the ballet's Arcadian Broad will premiere "Mad Hatter's Wonderland."
Attendees will see "Love is" a collaboration between Hill and Sisaundra Lewis, who some may recognize from "The Voice."
