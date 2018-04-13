© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Found in Hospitals in Several States

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 13, 2018 at 11:03 AM EDT
The bacteria cause infections that can't be treated by most antibiotics. Photo: Flickr, Creative Commons
The bacteria cause infections that can't be treated by most antibiotics. Photo: Flickr, Creative Commons

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s found antibiotic resistant bacteria at hospitals in Florida along with 26 other states. The CDC’s Maroya Walters says these bacteria cause infections in patients that can’t be treated with available antibiotics.

“Urinary tract infections, pneumonia, blood stream infections, and they also can colonize the gut of patients and not cause an infection.”

Walters says the bacteria are more a threat to hospital patients who have compromised immune systems rather than the general public. The CDC estimates at least 2 million people are infected by the bacteria in the U.S. each year.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
HealthCDCbacteriaantibioticsinfectious diseasedisease preventioncontagious diseaseantibiotic resistance
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details