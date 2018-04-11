© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Surge In Number Of Sinkholes After Hurricane Irma

By Amy Green
Published April 11, 2018 at 2:00 AM EDT
This 1981 sinkhole swallowed a woman's house and part of a car dealership in Winter Park. Photo courtesy NPR
This 1981 sinkhole swallowed a woman's house and part of a car dealership in Winter Park. Photo courtesy NPR

The number of sinkholes in Florida has surged since Hurricane Irma.

Some 400 sinkholes have been reported statewide since Hurricane Irma hit in September.

Anthony Randazzo of the engineering and geology firm Geohazards says water flowing underground during such heavy rain events brings with it clay and sand.

"Once you begin to do this you promote a lack of support for the ground surface to be able to hold or support a structure."

He says the sinkholes will continue and that north and central Florida especially are prone with their old limestone that is close to the surface and rife with caverns and cavities.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentsinkholes
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details