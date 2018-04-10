© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Rick Scott Launches Senate Bid

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 10, 2018 at 9:20 AM EDT
File photo: Florida Gov. Rick Scott
File photo: Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Rick Scott is running for Senate. Scott, who won the governor’s seat as a political outsider back in 2010, was urged to challenge Senator Bill Nelson by president Donald Trump.

At his campaign launch in Orlando Scott highlighted his record on job creation and vowed to change a ‘horribly dysfunctional’ Washington.

Joining us on Intersection to preview Scott's challenge to Sen. Bill Nelson, and discuss the issues that may drive the two campaigns are Sergio Bustos, senior editor with Politico Florida, Adam Goodman, national GOP strategist and president of The Victory Group in Tampa- St. Petersburg, and Steve Schale, Democratic political strategist and president of Schale Strategies in Tallahassee.

Central Florida NewsRick ScottIntersectionBill NelsonDonald TrumpFlorida senate race2018 Election
