Intersection: The Promise & Pitfalls Of Cryptocurrency

Over the course of 2017, the value of one bitcoin spiked from about $1,000 to nearly $20,000. Since then the price of bitcoin has fallen below $7,000.

The cryptocurrency boom has created a new breed of billionaires, including the likes of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the former classmates and business partners of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. But there are also fears of a cryptocurrency bubble.

Bitcoin may be the best known cryptocurrency but it’s not the only one out there. Joining Intersection to explain how cryptocurrency is changing the way we do business, Business Insider reporter Frank Chaparro, Avani Desai, executive vice president with Schellman, and Victor Romero CEO of Orlando cryptocurrency exchange Mercury Cash.