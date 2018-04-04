© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Mayor Dyer: We're Taking A Look At Joining Gun Regulations Lawsuit

By Catherine Welch
Published April 4, 2018 at 11:59 AM EDT
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer/ Photo: City of Orlando.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the city is taking a look at joining a lawsuit over a state law involving gun regulation. At least 10 cities are suing the governor after the Parkland school shooting.

The 2011 law threatens local officials who enact gun regulations with removal of office and fines of up to $5,000. The suit argues this oversteps the governor’s authority to remove local elected officials, and violates state rules protecting municipalities from retaliation through penalties.

“We’re not going to have a knee-jerk reaction. But I certainly support the notion they are advancing, which is you shouldn’t be able to throw an elected official in jail or out of office for simply voting for something or against something," said Dyer.

A spokesman says the governor’s office is reviewing the lawsuit.

