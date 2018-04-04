© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Access to Prenatal Care Might Mean More Mothers Survive Childbirth and the Year After

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 4, 2018 at 4:08 AM EDT
Diana Saddler, and her five-month daughter, Anastasia at the Easy Access Clinic in Pine Hills. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Diana Saddler, and her five-month daughter, Anastasia at the Easy Access Clinic in Pine Hills. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Diana Saddler is sitting with her five month-old daughter Anastasia in the Easy Access Clinic in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando. She’s describing how she almost became part of this statistic because of a hemorrhage, that left her unconscious for a few minutes and then hospitalized for several days after.

“Which I lost 200 mL of blood, they have to rush me into the emergency room, they have to rush me into the emergency room.”

The Florida Department of Health estimates that almost a quarter of mothers in the state who die within a year of childbirth, die from excessive bleeding.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Orange CountyFloridamedicaidHealthprenatal carePregnancy Seriesmaternal mortalitychildbirthmaternal healthinfant healthinfant mortalityaccess to care
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details