New App Acts Like A Virtual Farmers Market

A Brevard County software engineer designed an app that acts as a virtual farmers market.

Robert Delgado found himself with a large surplus of duck eggs and noticed the only place to sell them was on craigslist. So he created the "Homegrown Market” app as an alternative for those looking for a place to find fresh produce.

Delgado said farmers set the prices for items on the app, but consumers can negotiate a price they are willing to pay.

He said the app was released three months ago and is currently used by 80 vendors and farmers.

“Right now it really is an exclusive app to Florida," said Delgado. "This app grows by having goods listed first and then getting users that are interested in the items on their second.”

He said he hopes to expand the Homegrown Market app to other states across the US.

It’s currently available on the google play store for androids, and the app will be available soon in the app store for apple devices.